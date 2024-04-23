DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Roberts Band

The Lexington
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sam Roberts released his debut in 2002, following a popular independent demo recording he had made in Montreal. Before that point, he had been a violin player who eventually moved on to guitar and started a rock band with his friends. The Inhuman Condition

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Venue

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

