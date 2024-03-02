DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fever Ray

Eventim Apollo
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £41.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eat Your Own Ears Presents

Fever Ray

Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

14s and under with an adult, no under 3s.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Fever Ray

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

