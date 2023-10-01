DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A FUN Party w/ Funclab at Cassina Anna

Cassina Anna
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsSesto San Giovanni
Another FUN SUNday in Cassina Anna!

Dopo lo swap party di Stooping, torniamo con il bollente takeover di Funclab, che accende il dancefloor dell'anfiteatro dalle 06pm alle 11pm

Line up: Prev, Turenne, Real Timpani

1 OTTOBRE 2023 @ Cassina Anna - Via San

Presentato da Overdub Srls.

Cassina Anna

Via Sant'arnaldo 17, 20161 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

