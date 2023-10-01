DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Another FUN SUNday in Cassina Anna!
Dopo lo swap party di Stooping, torniamo con il bollente takeover di Funclab, che accende il dancefloor dell'anfiteatro dalle 06pm alle 11pm
Line up: Prev, Turenne, Real Timpani
1 OTTOBRE 2023 @ Cassina Anna - Via San
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.