Deem Spencer - There Was Plenty Time Before Us

Deem's Costume Party

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Costume party at Cafe Erzulie.

Performances by Deem Spencer & Cleo Reed. DJ sets by Lansuh & Nas Leber.

Featuring costume contest & flash tattoos.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • Early Bird tickets are available here.
  • $10 at the door with costume.
  $20 at the door
Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

1
Deem Spencer, Cleo Reed, Lansuh and 1 more

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

