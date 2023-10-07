DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amapiano Lights

Bar Schimmi
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE: VIP@SCHIMANSKINYC.COM

NO REFUNDS

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Schimanski.

Venue

Bar Schimmi

Bar Schimmi, 60 N 11th St, New York City, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

