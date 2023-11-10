Top track

The Destroyers - Hole in the Universe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Balkan Bash W/ The Destroyers, Buffo's Wake + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Destroyers - Hole in the Universe
Got a code?

About

The Big Balkan Bash is back for another knees up. Expect a raucous night of live Balkan Beats, Gypsy Bangers & more sounds from around the world!

💃💃 LINEUP 💃💃

💃 The Destroyers // Explosive and Virtuosic Klezmer, Folk, Balkan Behemoth from Brum

💃 B Read more

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
The Destroyers, Buffo's Wake, Faith i Branko and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.