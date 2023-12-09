Top track

Il muro del canto @ Largo Venue

Largo Venue
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
About

“MAESTRALE” – IL DISCO

Undici brani, anticipati nei mesi scorsi dai singoli “Controvento” e “Cometa”, seguiti dal terzo estratto “La Luce della Luna”, in cui Il Muro del Canto continua la sua evoluzione stilistica e comunicativa mantenendo evidenti i prop Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Procult.

Lineup

Il muro del canto

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

