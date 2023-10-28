DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Con la Carabina

Angelo Mai
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Premio UBU 2022 MIGLIOR REGIA a Licia Lanera Premio UBU 2022

MIGLIOR TESTO STRANIERO/SCRITTURA DRAMMATURGICA (messi in scena da compagnie o artisti italiani)

di Pauline Peyrade

con Danilo Giuva e Ermelinda Nasuto

regia e spazio Licia Lanera

traduzione

Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

