Wicked Paradise HALLOWEEN Pool Party

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 28 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$24.72

About

Wicked Paradise Halloween Pool Party is back! 😈

This is an 21+ event

Wicked Paradise
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA

Doors open1:00 pm

