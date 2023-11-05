Top track

93 'Til Infinity

Jeru The Damaja Presents: Do The Right Thing w/ Souls Of Mischief

La (2) de Apolo
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

Respaldados por una destreza lírica que superaba con creces su adolescencia, Souls Of Mischief dieron un impulso de aire fresco al ritmo de la West Coast cuando aparecieron en escena el 1993. El cuarteto californiano se anunció con inofensiva confianza, en Read more

Organizado por Season Five.

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

