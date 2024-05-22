Top track

Indiana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

The Horseshoe Tavern
Wed, 22 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$35.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Indiana
Got a code?

About

Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

For his latest solo album, Buck Meek, lead guitarist of Big Thief, went back to Texas – to the border town of Tornillo 560 miles from his hometown of Wimberley – to record Haunted Mountain. The band - Buck (guitar, vocals), Adam B Read more

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Buck Meek

Venue

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.