LOURDLOURD! PARTY @THE UNDERPOOL

The Underpool
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La team LourdLourd! qui rassemble amateurs de food et de bonnes quilles de tout horizons s'associe à la team The Underpool (le bar caché au sous-sol de Bao Express) le 12 octobre 2023 pour une soirée finger food, bao & wine.

Presented by THE UNDERPOOL.

Lineup

TONAK

Venue

The Underpool

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

