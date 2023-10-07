Top track

Emanuel Satie - Planet XXX

Croisière Afro House Floyd Lavine et Emanuel Satie

River's King
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJParis
€22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BE READY - Melodic Techno & Afro house !

CROISIÈRE avec Floyd Lavine [Innervisions] et CLUB avec Emanuel Satie [Diynamic]

Présenté par Tothem.

Lineup

Floyd Lavine, Emanuel Satie

Venue

River's King

4 Quai Saint-Bernard, 75005 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.