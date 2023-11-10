Top track

Fred again.., The Blessed Madonna - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)

Pitchfork x Music Unlock : The Blessed Madonna + Anish Kumar + Tatie Dee

Trabendo
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
From €17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork x Music Unlock : The Blessed Madonna, Anish Kumar, Tatie Dee

The Blessed Madonna - Se faire respecter dans le milieu testostéroné de la musique électronique n’est pas une mince affaire. Pourtant, Marea Stamper alias The Blessed Madonna semble n’ Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Tatie dee, Anish Kumar, The Blessed Madonna

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

