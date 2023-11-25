DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Studio 316

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Studio 316 brings the energy of 80s New York to Lewisham with a modern twist. Expect soulful and funky sounds all night, spanning boogie and disco in all its forms.

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Guinny, Rotation Policy, Alena Arpels

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

