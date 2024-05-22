Top track

ENGIN - Kiosk Yüksel

ENGIN - MESAFELER Tour 2024

Nochtspeicher
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ENGIN - Kiosk Yüksel
About

ENGIN

„MESAFELER Tour 2024“

Die Mannheimer Band ENGIN liefert eine grandiose Lebensgefühlverdichtung in einem detailverliebten und eingängigen deutsch-türkischen Indie-Rock Sound. Roh, hypnotisch und tanzbar erzählt ENGIN von all dem, was das Leben offen Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music und Handshake Booking

Lineup

ENGIN

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

