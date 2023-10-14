DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This show is all ages and general admission standing room with limited seating available.
SUB/VERT : TENGGER w/ DJ Pablo Dodero
TENGGER means ‘unlimited expanse of sky’ in Mongolian. They are are a traveling pan-Asian musical family who create psychedeli
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.