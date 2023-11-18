DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rock City Machine Co.

The Eighth Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“After more than a decade of friendship and live musical triumphs, one of rock music’s newest and exciting bands is emerging from Music City………ROCK CITY MACHINE COMPANY (RCMC) featuring vocalist/guitarist Ryan Spencer Cook, guitarist Jeremy Asbrock and bas Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Rock City Machine Co.

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.