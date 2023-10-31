DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Battega - Halloween Edition

Haunted Mansion
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Battega y Breathedeep se unen para crear el evento de Halloween más temible de los últimos años en Barcelona.

Un evento de 10h con tardeo, foodtrucks, pop ups, make up & tattoo artists, sorpresas, fiesta y un closing terrorífico.

In Halloween, we are sti Read more

Organizado por BATTEGA.

Lineup

Albert Martí

Venue

Haunted Mansion

Avinguda Del Tibidabo 56, 08035 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.