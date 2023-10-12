Top track

Toda Loca

Marcha Marcha

El Sol
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €13.26

About

El desquite, el descamise y el frenesí tienen lugar este próximo jueves 12 en Sala Sol Club. Alvaro Naive, Meneo y Sedanosaurio a los mandos para hacerte mover el body como nunca: ritmos tropicales, disco, funky y electrónicos se mezclan en una noche con d

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Sedanosaurio, Meneo

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

