Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The subject of recent, critically acclaimed Sky Arts documentary Overshadowed, Matt Deighton is one of British Folk’s most precious souls.

Having worked with the likes of Bill Fay, Paul Weller, Oasis, Steve Nieve, Linda Thompson, Linda Lewis, Read more

Presented by DMP.

Lineup

Matt Deighton

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

