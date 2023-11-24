Top track

Swingamajig: The Electric Swing Circus + Big Band of Boom

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Empires
About

Swingamajig are bringing you a taste of the 1920’s in the 2020’s to Hootananny Brixton!

Expect soaring pop vocals, intricate jazz instrumentation and pulsing, danceable electronics which feel both 100 years in the making and completely fresh.

🎪📣 LINEUP...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Electric Swing Circus, C@ in the H@

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

