SCHWARZ - a Crack of Light Tour 2023

Häkken
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roland Meyer de Voltaire erlangte durch die 2021 auf 3sat und Netflix ausgestrahlte, vielgelobte Langzeitdoku „Wie ein Fremder - Ein deutsche Popmusikgeschichte“ viel Aufmerksamkeit. Erzählte die Doku von seiner Karriere als Sänger der Indieband Voltaire b Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, RBK Fusion, Kulturnews, SCHALL.Magazin & RAUSGEGANGEN

Lineup

SCHWARZ

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

