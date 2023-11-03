DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hoot Gibson, The Audacity, & velvetwolf

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
$7.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hoot Gibson is an indie rock band from Minneapolis formed by a group of longtime friends and music collaborators. Their live shows offer a variety of cover songs delivered in a signature sound of vocal harmonies layered over textured keyboards, crunchy rhy Read more

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

The Audacity MN, velvetwolf, Hoot Gibson MN

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

