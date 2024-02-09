Top track

Lonely The Brave - The Lens

Lonely The Brave

The Globe
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Tom A. Smith, Lonely The Brave

Venue

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

