DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

South House vs. Naija House DC

Focus DC
Sun, 1 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE OFFICIAL SOUTH HOUSE VS NAIJA HOUSE NIGERIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY DMV CELEBRATION

🏡 South House vs 🇳🇬 Naija House

NIGERIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY (Save the date 10/01/23)

🏡 South House and 🇳🇬 Naija House sounds by @Soleethegre4t @soundsbytimfields @djjo Read more

Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.

Venue

Focus DC

1348 H Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.