Lust For Youth + Croatian Amor + Club Amor

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20
Caramello | Arci Bellezza - Milano

Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023 | H.21.00

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesser Read more

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Caramello
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lust For Youth, Croatian Amor

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

