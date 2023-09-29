DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11, Gabe 'Nandez, Dave Harrington's Drunken Forest

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
P.O.W. Recordings Presents

Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11 (Album Release Show), Gabe 'Nandez, and Dave Harrington's Drunken Forest

Take a psychedelic orbit through the worlds of digital soul, peyote-inspired hip-hop, and ambient guitar odysseys extending int Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

