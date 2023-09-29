DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
P.O.W. Recordings Presents
Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11 (Album Release Show), Gabe 'Nandez, and Dave Harrington's Drunken Forest
Take a psychedelic orbit through the worlds of digital soul, peyote-inspired hip-hop, and ambient guitar odysseys extending int
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.