Master Bon Z + Nacho Decoder + Fono | Temática

Specka
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.50
TEMÁTICA > Techno Classics 1990-2005

Descripción:

Noche dedicada al Techno como género electrónico. Recordaremos la música de sellos como UR, +8, Axis, Novamute, Drumcode, Pure Plastic, Purpose Maker... de la mano de 3 leyendas de la capital:

Organizado por Specka Club.

Fono

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

