Solomun

Tehmplo
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJTulum
From $154.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Framework and Lost Nights present Solomun at Tehmplo Tulum on January 2– Join us for Solomun's grand return to the place that started it all. For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Framework, Lost Nights, Tehmplo

Lineup

Solomun

Venue

Tehmplo

Parcela, Carretera Tulum - Boca Paila 1678-Km. 5.5, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Doors open9:00 pm

