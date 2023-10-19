DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Haunted Haus of Babes

Los Globos
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Haunted Haus of Babes is throwing down on October 19 with some spooky house music for all of you rainbow ravers this Halloween season. We have a super stacked DJ lineup with some of the hottest queer house DJs in LA. Get ready for some creepy crawlies, eer Read more

Presented by Baby Kush Productions.

Lineup

NXXJ, Nico Craig, Imhotep

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

