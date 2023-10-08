Top track

Rothmans + Secret Set + Witch Hook

The Lanes
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ROTHMANS • www.linktr.ee/rothmansband

SECRET SET!

WITCH HOOK • www.linktr.ee/witchhookband

18+ event.

A Gravy Train & BLG presentation.

Gravy Train events • www.gravytrainbristol.co.uk

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Rothmans

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

