Loose Legs w/ Poly Ritmo

Café 1001
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Disco, Funk and Groove collective Loose Legs are back in the loft this December to kick off the Christmas season with a good old party. They'll have a very special guest DJ headlining the night for them - previous guests at their 1001 events this year have...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe 1001

Lineup

Poly-Ritmo

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

