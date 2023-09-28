Top track

NiNE8 - Holloway Flip

98 Nights: A West Ldn Party #001

Laylow
Thu, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

IT’S A £3 PARTY!

Join NiNE8 in our West Ldn stomping ground for the best of the underground at Laylow.

Kicking off with an all-star DJ extravaganza, from in-house DJ Sukha through to Keanu, ELLADHC, the Us.Man.Dere family and more.

Doors from 10pm until

Presented by NiNE8 COLLECTIVE.

Venue

Laylow

10 Golborne Rd, London W10 5PE, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
120 capacity

