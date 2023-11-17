DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Longtime Memphis musician Paul Taylor is returning home to play his first show back in The Bluff City in over three and a half years!
He’s bringing his brand new band, Three Springs, along with him all the way down from his new home of Door County, Wiscon
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.