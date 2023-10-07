Top track

Noah Martin Band | Daytrails | Viper Club

Club Congress
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday October 7th

Doors 6:30pm, Show 7:00pm

$10 Advance & Day of Show

--NOAH MARTIN BAND-- Noah Martin is a high energy alternative rock singer/songwriter musician from Tucson, AZ. Being from Arizona and with familial roots in Nogales, Noah is heavi

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Noah Martin Band, Daytrails

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

