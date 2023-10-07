DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday October 7th
Doors 6:30pm, Show 7:00pm
$10 Advance & Day of Show
--NOAH MARTIN BAND-- Noah Martin is a high energy alternative rock singer/songwriter musician from Tucson, AZ. Being from Arizona and with familial roots in Nogales, Noah is heavi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.