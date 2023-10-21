DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flypaper / Easter / Tom John Hall / Goalies

Two Palms
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Flypaper: 'the solo project of London based songwriter Rory Sear, vocalist/frontman of Beachtape...inspired by classic singer-songwriters like Randy Newman as well as Elliott Smith' Insta

Easter: 'wry, self-lacerating alt.rock of the early 90s'

Tom John Read more

Presented by Diminishing Returns
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tom John Hall, Easter, Flypaper

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.