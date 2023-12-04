DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

METAL MONDAYS

Club Congress
Mon, 4 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metal Mondays at Club Congress!
A weekly metal experience at Club Congress in every Monday night!

$2 PBR | $3 High Noon Seltzers | $3 Well Drinks | 1/2 Off Tequila & Mezcal Pours

9:00 PM - 2:00 AM

21+

Unleash your inner metalhead and kick off your we Read more

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.