Atash & Mazel Tov Cocktail Party

Radio Coffee & Beer
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Voted BEST WORLD MUSIC BAND in Austin for the 6 years straight – Atash combines master musicians from around the globe to create a powerful, worldly original sound that inspires people of all ages and from all walks of life to dance and commune in a celebr Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Atash, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

