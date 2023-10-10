DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La banda formada por Inez y Kenny McClain (hija y padre) + Bobby Carlson empezó a dar guerra hace más de una década, cuando Inez tenía apenas 10 años.
En sus entrevistas citan como influencias desde el quinteto de dibujos animados The Archies,hasta grupos
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.