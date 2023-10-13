Top track

Vosh - Bleed as One

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TWUK (Vol. 5) Tricks & Treats

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vosh - Bleed as One
Got a code?

About

TWUK (Vol. 5) Tricks & Treats will be on Friday Oct 13th from 8:30PM-1:30AM at Metro Gallery. This event will feature DJ Zephyr and special guest Vosh as well as performers Letty, Scarlet, Pixie, Sativa, Kiley, Nikki, Eden, and Royal. Tricks & Treats is go Read more

Presented by TWUK

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.