Karnage Presents
Disrupted Rooftop Party
Ollie Silver [Silly Ugly]
Harpriya
Evns
+ Karnage Residents
Headrow House
Tuesday 3rd October 2023
Free Tickets*
1pm - late
18+
*Subject to capacity, ticket does not guarentee entry
