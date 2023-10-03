DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Disrupted Rooftop Party

Headrow House
Tue, 3 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Karnage Presents

Disrupted Rooftop Party

Ollie Silver [Silly Ugly]

Harpriya

Evns

+ Karnage Residents

Headrow House

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

Free Tickets*

1pm - late

18+

*Subject to capacity, ticket does not guarentee entry

This is an 18+

Presented by Karnage.

Lineup

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

