Anetha - Acid Train

MUTANT. x Mama Told Ya: Anetha, Hodge & more

Le Point Fort
Sat, 21 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJParis
From €16.51

About

Jamais deux sans trois, MUTANT. est de retour avec Mama Told Ya en showcase sur la main stage : Anetha, Benjamin Damage, Less Distress, Nebuchadnezzar. Côté scène bass music en indoor : Célélé, Hodge, ohjeeLo. Dernière édition de 2023, tarif early birds dé Read more

Présenté par Pedro.

Lineup

5
Anetha, Benjamin Damage, Less Distress and 5 more

Venue

Le Point Fort

174 Av. Jean Jaurès, 93300 Aubervilliers, France
Doors open2:00 pm

