CHERRY POP! XUNT One-Year Anniversary

The Owl Room
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

140+ x FWB x XUNT present CHERRY POP! The Xunt 1 Year Anniversary Party

FLOOR 1

blankphosphenes

Gabberbitch69

Hissyfit

Franxx B2B Get Face

FLOOR 2

Pouty’s Rage

Dj Land Reform

Hykes

Znorthy

$15 all night. 21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Owl Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Blankphosphenes, Gabberbitch69, Hissyfit and 1 more

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

