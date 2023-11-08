Top track

Ward 52

dust

Boom
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

dust at BOOM

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

dust, Drella

Venue

Boom

8, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St, Leeds LS2 7QG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

