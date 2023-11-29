Top track

Polyphone - Hippie Brune

Concert • Polyphone + Sam Sauvage + Ora

Le Mazette
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Polyphone ? Tout est dans le nom. Un peu de pop, de rock, de funk et une touche d'electro. Voilà la recette miracle qui a poussé le collectif de musiciens à se former en novembre 2021 à Lille. Réunis par une amitié soudée autour d’une passion commune, la m...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Polyphone

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

