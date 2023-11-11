DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yngwie Malmsteen + Limberlost + Steve Ramone

Alcatraz Milano
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo vent'anni di assenza in Italia, torna il Virtuoso guitar hero YNGWIE MALMSTEEN.

In apertura LIMBERLOST and STEVE RAMONE

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Yngwie Malmsteen, Limberlost, Steve Ramone

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

