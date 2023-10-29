DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Halloween Edition

Boxpark Wembley
Sun, 29 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our biggest event yet! Chuckie & Tazer Black are back at Boxpark...This time we're headed to Wembley for another Halloween special and in true Halloween style it's compulsory fancy dress.

Halloween Special Sunday 29th October Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 6....

Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.

Lineup

Venue

Boxpark Wembley

18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0NU, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

