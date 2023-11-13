Top track

Joep Beving - Ala

Joep Beving

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£20.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joep Beving is a Dutch composer and pianist based in Amsterdam who considers his work simple music for complex emotions. Given the sparse, emotionally vulnerable nature of his music, his physically imposing appearance (six-foot ten height with long hair an...

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joep Beving

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

