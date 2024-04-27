Top track

Gen - GULLIVER

Gen

4bis
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GEN
1e partie : MEL

Gen émerge progressivement comme un des talents prometteurs de la nouvelle scène rap francophone.

Après avoir capté l'attention avec son EP Dog Day sorti l’été dernier, Gen enchaîne et confirme avec le percutant « Gennifer », un s...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Pedro Booking.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MEL, Gen

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

